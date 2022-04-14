Late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's last film to premier on SonyLIV

Having been dubbed by media and fans as ‘Power Star,’ Rajkumar’s films as an actor were mostly commercial entertainers, but movies produced under his own banner, PRK Productions, were primarily comedies with family relationships and social messaging at the core. Apart from Appu, he appeared as a lead actor in many commercially successful films, including Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), Vamshi (2008), Raam (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Raajakumara (2017), and Anjani Putra (2017), emerging as one of the highest-paid actors in Kannada cinema. In 2012, he debuted as a television presenter on the game show Kannadada Kotyadhipati, the Kannada version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}