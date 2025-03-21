Karnataka's movie ticket cap at ₹200: Is it a double-edged sword?
SummaryWhile capping movie ticket prices at ₹200 in Karnataka could benefit smaller films, industry experts warn it may strain multiplexes financially. A balanced approach is needed to ensure affordability and sustainability across film sectors without jeopardizing high-budget productions.
Average cinegoers have often griped about expensive tickets at multiplexes, deterring them from enjoying movies at the theatres more frequently. Some trade analysts, too, have blamed steep ticket prices as one of the reasons for many films failing at the box office.