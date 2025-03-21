Karnataka's movie ticket cap at ₹200: Is it a double-edged sword?

Limited impact on movie-going trends

Entertainment industry experts emphasize that ease of business is crucial in categories like cinema which aren’t considered essential services in the first place. “People who want to come to theatres, will do so at any price. There are anyway special noon or matinee shows for smaller films where rates are lower. This (the price cap) would be tough for multiplexes to deal with, with their huge overheads, high-cost manpower and maintenance expenses," independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said. It is important to note that food and beverages (F&B) will continue to be priced the same, making the capping exercise futile when families go for movie outings and find F&B unaffordable even if tickets are priced low, he added.