Laxmmi Bomb locks digital release date, adds to woes of theatre owners

Actor Akshay Kumar announcing the release date for his horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb on Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday caused further anxiety among India’s theatre chains. The Raghava Lawrence directed film will hit the home screen for the Diwali weekend on 9 November at a time when multiplex and single screen owners have been desperately waiting for reopening permits but also know they have no content to bank on, even if cinemas are allowed to start.

Kumar’s own action thriller Sooryavanshi has committed to a Diwali release in theatres but may be compelled to push its date, if not seek a partial digital release, entertainment industry experts say.

As things stand now, even if cinemas are permitted to reopen in October, they will not be able to function entirely before the end of the month or the beginning of November. That clouds the coveted Diwali weekend with uncertainty.

“When an Akshay Kumar announces his film Laxmmi Bomb as an OTT release for Diwali, it is a clear indication that theatres will have to wait for some more time to open up," independent producer and distributor Mukesh Mehta tweeted soon after the release announcement.

Kumar, who has been the darling of exhibitors with multiple hits over the past few years, seems to have let them down with this announcement. The actor has been on an unending winning spree since 2015 with hits like Good Newwz ( ₹196.33 crore), Housefull 4 (Rs205.60 crore), Mission Mangal (Rs192.67 crore), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (Rs132.07 crore), Rustom (Rs124.45 crore) and others. Earlier, certain media reports suggested that Laxmmi Bomb had pulled out of an OTT release and decided to wait for cinemas to reopen.

Evidently, theatre owners couldn’t be more disheartened.

“If Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb were to release on the big screen, this poster was enough to get housefull boards outside cinemas screening this film," independent distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal tweeted on the poster launched on Wednesdthat shows Kumar as a transgender.

