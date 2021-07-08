Dilip Kumar, whose understated acting made him a colossus among Indian cinema stars, died on Wednesday at the age of 98.

One of the biggest stars in the history of Indian cinema, Kumar passed away in Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai, where he was taken last Tuesday with complaints of breathlessness.

Though his health deteriorated in his advanced years, Kumar and his wife Saira Banu maintained a warm public face on Twitter, re-posting tributes from fans and recently asking followers to share any photographs they may have of his ancestral home in Peshawar.

It was from his account that Faisal Farooqui, a family friend, tweeted early Wednesday morning, “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab a few minutes ago. We are from God, and to Him we return".

Born Mohammed Yusuf Khan in 1922 in Peshawar, now in Pakistan, Dilip Kumar’s career took in the sweep of Indian cinema, from the early talkies to the internet age.

His family moved from Peshawar to Mumbai in search of better business opportunities, and his childhood was spent there and in the hill town of Deolali. Though he had no film experience, a chance meeting with Devika Rani, often called the first lady of Indian cinema, at Bombay Talkies studio bagged Kumar an offer to act.

He began his career in 1944 with Jwar Bhata. Three years later, he had his first hit, Jugnu, alongside Noor Jehan. In 1949, he starred with Nargis and childhood friend Raj Kapoor in Mehboob’s Andaz.

He went on to become one of the biggest Hindi film stars of the 1950s and ’60s. He partnered with director Bimal Roy on three films—Yahudi (1958), Madhumati (1958) and the definitive version of Devdas (1955)—which crystallized him in the public’s mind as the ‘tragedy king’.

Kumar bagged the coveted role of Prince Salim in K. Asif’s long-gestating epic Mughal-e-Azam (1960). Today, the film is a classic of Indian cinema; the moment where Kumar brushes Madhubala with a feather is regarded as one of the finest love scenes ever filmed.

Though categorized by some as a ‘method actor’, Kumar worked in several registers, from naturalistic to impassioned melodrama. The ‘tragedy king’ moniker stuck with him, but he also worked on lighter features, like the swashbuckler Aan (1952) or playing a double role in Ram Aur Shyam (1967).

After tapering off in the 1970s, he returned as a distinguished Bollywood elder in the ’80s, shepherding films with younger actors like Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff, before retiring with Qila in 1998.

Tributes poured in from across the film world. “Whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be ‘before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar’," said Amitabh Bachchan, who acted with Kumar in Shakti (1982)

Kamal Haasan tweeted about his influence as an actor, saying: “His understated approach is still tried by contemporary actors who are brave enough to attempt it".

Anil Kapoor, who acted with Kumar in Shakti, Mashaal (1984) and Karma (1986), said: “Our world is a little less bright today because one of our brightest stars has left us for the heavens."

