‘Legends League Cricket valued at $91 mn’3 min read 18 Jun 2023, 10:13 PM IST
TV contributed a majority of the value, accounting for $69.8 million, over-the top platforms was at $11.7 million, and the rest came from social media and press, it said
NEW DELHI : Legends League Cricket Masters 2023, which was organized by Delhi-based Absolute Legends Sports Pvt. Ltd in Qatar with three teams, achieved a valuation of $90.7 million, according to a report by YouGov, accessed exclusively by Mint.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×