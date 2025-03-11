From epic retellings of ancient legends to spine-chilling supernatural thrillers, mythology and mysticism are weaving their magic on India's OTT platforms.

As audiences seek deeper cultural connections, streaming giants and niche platforms alike are tapping into the timeless allure of folklore, history, and the unknown—fuelling a surge in devotional and supernatural content like never before.

While JioHotstar has seen a small-scale show titled Power of Paanch rank high on viewership charts, Warner Bros has titles on Lord Shiva and the Ramayan doing well among audiences.

Ullu founder Vibhu Agarwal has launched an entire platform centred around devotional content called Hari Om.

The rise of mythoverse

Entertainment industry experts say history and mythology hold a timeless appeal for family audiences, with ample room for growth in this underserved market. Deeply connected to cultural heritage, Indians remain captivated by age-old stories and traditions passed down through generations.

According to media consulting firm Ormax, Power of Paanch was the third most watched streaming original in India in the week of March 3-9, with a viewership of 3.5 million.

“Mythology, mysticism, and supernatural themes have seen a strong uptick from multiple audience segments. At the heart of this evolution is curiosity. Whether it's unraveling the mysteries of the universe, exploring cultural legacies, or delving into the supernatural, audiences are drawn to the unknown," Sai Abishek, head of factual and lifestyle cluster, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery said.

Many people are seeking ways to stay connected to their roots and cultural heritage, so content that contains authentic mythology or explores mystical concepts has a particularly strong appeal across demographics, Abishek added.

History, mystery, & myth

The platform has just launched Legends of Shiva with Amish, that follows the successful airing of Legends of Ramayan with Amish, two years ago.

Similarly, investigative and history-driven shows have drawn significant interest. History Hunter explored mysteries surrounding prominent mythological locations, leading to its return in 2024 as Mystery Hunter, hosted by Rannvijay Singha.

Other franchises, such as the Secrets franchise, with Secrets of the Buddha Relics, Secrets of The Kohinoor and Secrets of Sinauli, have further touched upon history, legends, and hidden truths.

While TV channels have often touched upon these themes, Vibhu Agarwal, founder of Hari Om said theirs is the first mythological OTT platform.

“A lot of people are truly interested in stories that have been passed down to us or the history behind practices that we follow. But such shows require much manpower and research to get the authenticity right," Agarwal said adding that the primary audience base comes from tier-two, three and four towns though there is also traction for such content overseas in markets such as the US, UK, and UAE.

Regional stories resonate

The rise of OTT has only amplified this demand, as viewers now seek fresh, localised narratives that blend mythology with modern storytelling.

Kaushik Das, founder and CEO of AAONXT, a platform specialising in Odia content said the platform’s primary audience for this genre spans across young adults to middle-aged viewers, including those who enjoy folklore, mystery, and historical fiction.

There’s also a strong diaspora audience that connects with these stories as a way to stay rooted in their cultural heritage. The platform’s upcoming series Tamrapatra: The Lost Scripts delves into forgotten Odia scriptures that hold mysterious prophecies, and Bhuta Gaon, a supernatural thriller based on real-life haunted villages in Odisha, will bring regional ghost lore to the OTT space.

“Mythological, supernatural, and devotional content have been incredibly popular on Indian OTT platforms, as it resonates deeply with Indian audiences. Reasons include cultural significance, moral lessons, and values that such shows provide and the element of visual spectacle," said Rajat Agrawal, chief operating officer, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group.

"Supernatural content also offers thrill and suspense and a sense of escape from reality. Indians have a deep fascination with the supernatural and the unknown," he added.