Legends, mystics, and lores: How streaming platforms are tapping into India’s mythoverse
Summary
- OTT platforms are thriving with mythological and supernatural content, attracting viewers drawn to cultural roots and stories passed down through generations.
- Shows like Power of Paanch and the new Legends of Shiva reflect the enduring appeal of these themes in Indian entertainment.
From epic retellings of ancient legends to spine-chilling supernatural thrillers, mythology and mysticism are weaving their magic on India's OTT platforms.
