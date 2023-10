The domestic box office collection of the Vijay-starrer Leo crossed the ₹250 crore-mark on October 25, which is the seventh day of the film's release.

Till the sixth day of its release, the film had made ₹248 crore in the domestic market. It is estimated to have made at least ₹15 crore across its Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions today, in the screenings across India, Hindustan Times reported, adding that this takes the the total domestic gross so far to at least ₹264.80 crore.

Here's a look at how it compares with the top blockbusters of 2023.

Jawan sits at the top with a total domestic collection of ₹639.46 crore, as per the data shared by sacnilk.com. On second is Pathaan, with an India-wide net collection of ₹543.09 crore. Gadar 2 is at third, with domestic collection of ₹525.7 crore, Jailer at fourth with ₹344.5 crore, and Adipurush at sixth with ₹287.97 cror, according to the website's data.

Leo stands at the sixth position, despite only a week passing since its release, with a total collection of ₹264.80 crore so far.

The movies among the top 10 whom Leo has surpassed in terms of the domestic collection include The Kerala Story, which had clocked ₹241.74 crore in the India market, Ponniyin Selvan - Part 2 which collected ₹181.96 crore, Varisu which collected ₹178.14 crore and Waltair Veerayya with ₹161.06 crore, as per the data shared by sacnilk.com.

Notably, the worldwide box office collection of Leo has crossed the ₹500 crore-mark.

The film has so far minted ₹506 crore globally, as per the numbers shared by industry trackers. This makes the movie the sixth fastest to cross the ₹500 crore global collection mark, behind Baahubali 2 and RRR that had breached the figure in three days, KGF Chapter 2 and Jawan in four days and Pathan in five days.

