Leo Box Office Collection Day 18: Thalapathy Vijay-starrer film regains momentum, collects ₹8.6 crore over the weekend
Leo Box Office Collection Day 18: Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is expected to slow down on the nineteenth day of its release as per Sacnilk. The Tamil action-thriller is among the biggest grossers at both the Indian and Kollywood Box Office with its worldwide collection totalling ₹566.9 crore on Day 18.