Leo Box Office Collection Day 18: The Tamil action-thriller is among the biggest grossers at both the Indian and Kollywood Box Office with its worldwide collection totalling ₹566.9 crore on Day 18.

Leo Box Office Collection Day 18: Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is expected to slow down on the nineteenth day of its release as per Sacnilk. The Tamil action-thriller is among the biggest grossers at both the Indian and Kollywood Box Office with its worldwide collection totalling ₹566.9 crore on Day 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in ₹328.45 crore net in India as one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year having an overall Tamil occupancy of 31.17% in theatres on November 5. Leo raked in ₹4.45 crore on the eighteenth day of its release, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Also read: Vijay's Leo set to beat Rajinikanth’s Jailer record, collects ₹ 554 crore at Box Office but SRK's Jawan too far a dream Lokesh Kanagaraj's film is among one of the top twenty blockbusters in India. The weekend total box office collection in Week 1 was ₹78.1 crore while in Week 2, it amounted to ₹31.55 crore and during the weekend of Week 3, the film collected ₹8.6 crore. The film is in the league to topple off Rajinikanth’s Jailer's worldwide collection of ₹605 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Leo witnessed a huge drop in collection from October 30 onwards following a big jump in collection over the weekend of Week 2. Box office collection is expected to slow down further.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Fans shower wishes for King of Bollywood; memes, quotes, status, images galore Lokesh Kanagaraj's directed film had a good start at the box office as it collected ₹64.8 crore on its opening day. Seven Screen Studio produced Leo raked in ₹148.50 crore at the global box office on its first day which marks the biggest opener for a Tamil film both in the domestic and international markets, surpassing all previous records by a big margin.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Week 1, Thalapathy Vijay's film ‘Leo’ garnered a net collection of ₹264.27 crore in India, followed by a net collection of ₹53.35 crore in its second week.

Also read: ‘Jawan’ now on OTT: Netflix drops midnight surprise for SRK fans on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday Leo's cast includes Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja. Leo was released on October 19 and is available in a number of languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.