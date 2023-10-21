comScore
Leo Box Office collection Day 2: Numbers dwindle for Thalapathy Vijay's action-thriller as bookings fall

 Edited By Fareha Naaz

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo faces difficulties at the Box Office with falling bookings.

On second day in theatres Leo collected 36.88 crores for all languages.

Leo Box Office collection Day 2: Tamil super-starrer Thalapathy Vijay's action-thriller 'Leo' faces difficulties to retain Box Office numbers with falling bookings.

According to early estimates, Leo is expected to earn 36 crore nett in India for all languages. According to industry tracker Sacnilk the film raked in 101.68 crores net in India in two days. On its second day in theatres the film collected 36.88 crores for all languages.

Lokesh Kanagaraj directed film had a good start at the box office as it witnessed a collection of 64.8 on its opening day. Sacnilk suggests that the film would rake in around 38.73 crores on its third day, October 21. Leo had an overall Tamil occupancy of 73.64% in theatres on October 20.

According to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel Leo made raked in 148.50 crores at the global box office on its very first day which marks biggest opener for a Tamil film both in the domestic and international markets, surpassing all previous records by a big margin.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan in a post on X said, “Everywhere Joseph Vijay's #Leo has started to CRASH. Morning shows are dull and showing poor occupancy that too on a Saturday. LokeshKanagaraj's Film is facing difficulties to sustain at the Box Office. Bookings made before release of the film with LCU factor is fetching some amount."

He further added that Leo bookings indicate that few people are interested in watching the film today, even though it's a Saturday. He added, "Negative WoM (word-of-mouth) is not helping the film in any way."

Leo cast includes Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja. To ensure a grand release, Seven Screen Studios Production sought special permission from the Madras High Court to screen the film as early as 4 am in Tamil Nadu's cinemas on its release day.

Updated: 21 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST
