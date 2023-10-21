According to early estimates, Leo is expected to earn ₹36 crore nett in India for all languages. According to industry tracker Sacnilk the film raked in ₹101.68 crores net in India in two days. On its second day in theatres the film collected ₹36.88 crores for all languages.

Lokesh Kanagaraj directed film had a good start at the box office as it witnessed a collection of ₹64.8 on its opening day. Sacnilk suggests that the film would rake in around ₹38.73 crores on its third day, October 21. Leo had an overall Tamil occupancy of 73.64% in theatres on October 20.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

According to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel Leo made raked in ₹148.50 crores at the global box office on its very first day which marks biggest opener for a Tamil film both in the domestic and international markets, surpassing all previous records by a big margin.