Leo Box Office collection Day 2: Numbers dwindle for Thalapathy Vijay's action-thriller as bookings fall
Thalapathy Vijay's Leo faces difficulties at the Box Office with falling bookings.
Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan in a post on X said, “Everywhere Joseph Vijay's #Leo has started to CRASH. Morning shows are dull and showing poor occupancy that too on a Saturday. LokeshKanagaraj's Film is facing difficulties to sustain at the Box Office. Bookings made before release of the film with LCU factor is fetching some amount."
He further added that Leo bookings indicate that few people are interested in watching the film today, even though it's a Saturday. He added, "Negative WoM (word-of-mouth) is not helping the film in any way."
Leo cast includes Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja. To ensure a grand release, Seven Screen Studios Production sought special permission from the Madras High Court to screen the film as early as 4 am in Tamil Nadu's cinemas on its release day.
