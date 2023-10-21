Leo Box Office collection Day 2: Tamil super-starrer Thalapathy Vijay's action-thriller 'Leo' faces difficulties to retain Box Office numbers with falling bookings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to early estimates, Leo is expected to earn ₹36 crore nett in India for all languages. According to industry tracker Sacnilk the film raked in ₹101.68 crores net in India in two days. On its second day in theatres the film collected ₹36.88 crores for all languages.

Also read: LEO movie review: Despite mixed reviews from audience, Thalapathy Vijay's film mints ₹ 132.5 cr worldwide on Day 1 Lokesh Kanagaraj directed film had a good start at the box office as it witnessed a collection of ₹64.8 on its opening day. Sacnilk suggests that the film would rake in around ₹38.73 crores on its third day, October 21. Leo had an overall Tamil occupancy of 73.64% in theatres on October 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel Leo made raked in ₹148.50 crores at the global box office on its very first day which marks biggest opener for a Tamil film both in the domestic and international markets, surpassing all previous records by a big margin.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan in a post on X said, “Everywhere Joseph Vijay's #Leo has started to CRASH. Morning shows are dull and showing poor occupancy that too on a Saturday. LokeshKanagaraj's Film is facing difficulties to sustain at the Box Office. Bookings made before release of the film with LCU factor is fetching some amount." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Delhi police issues traffic advisory ahead of Dussehra; Here's how to visit Ramlila He further added that Leo bookings indicate that few people are interested in watching the film today, even though it's a Saturday. He added, "Negative WoM (word-of-mouth) is not helping the film in any way."

Leo cast includes Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja. To ensure a grand release, Seven Screen Studios Production sought special permission from the Madras High Court to screen the film as early as 4 am in Tamil Nadu's cinemas on its release day.

