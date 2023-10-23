comScore
Leo Box Office Collection Day 5: Thalapathy Vijay’s movie in on fire, mints ₹400 crore

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo movie earned ₹64.8 crore on the first day itself.

Thalapathy Vijay in Leo movie (Screengrab from YouTube/Sony Music India)Premium
Thalapathy Vijay in Leo movie (Screengrab from YouTube/Sony Music India)

Thalapathy Vijay’s "Leo" has been making waves in the Indian Box Office since its release, with an impressive performance across multiple languages. As per Leo’s official account on X (formerly Twitter), Leo at #3 in the movie has minted 403.5 crore in its opening weekend.

On the first day of its release, the movie earned 64.8 crore, split among four different languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. The Tamil version earned the most, amassing 48.96 crore while the Telugu version minted 12.9 crore. Earnings from the film's Hindi and Kannada versions were comparatively modest, with collections standing at 2.8 crore and 14 lakh, respectively.

The film's financial traction slowed on the following day, accumulating 35.25 crore—a 45.6% decline from the inaugural day. The Tamil language version continued to dominate, securing 29.04 crore, whereas the Telugu version managed 4.5 crore. The Hindi and Kannada versions saw even lesser earnings, securing 1.6 crore and 11 lakh, respectively.

Also Read: LEO movie review: Despite mixed reviews from audience, Thalapathy Vijay's film mints 132.5 cr worldwide on Day 1

Despite the decline, "Leo" saw a resurgence over the weekend. On its third day, Saturday, the film's earnings climbed to 39.8 crore, showing a 12.91% growth from the previous day. The Tamil version continued to dominate, bringing in 32.9 crore while the other languages made steady contributions. By Sunday, the fourth day, the film had another bump in earnings, pulling in 42.1 crore, marking a 5.78% increase from Saturday.

As for the fifth day, Monday, the film is expected to have netted around 25 crore although these are early estimates. It's worth noting that the film has been particularly well-received in the Tamil market, consistently performing better in this language.

Leo movie review

The film has received mixed reviews, with some lauding it as a blockbuster while others find it lacklustre.

“Despite the reasons for Leo’s transformation, the film is not a meditation on the consequences of choosing violence or abandoning it. In fact, it celebrates being badass—the film is called Leo, after all. We see a spark of pure evil when Parthiban finally admits his origins," wrote the Hindustan Times.

“Vijay delivers career-best performance in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s almost misfire," wrote the Indian Express.

“While the first half is packed with many theatrical moments, the second half turns more predictable. The final act ends up being a tad bit dramatic as well," wrote the India Today.

Disclosure: Domestic numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST
