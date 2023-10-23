Thalapathy Vijay’s "Leo" has been making waves in the Indian Box Office since its release, with an impressive performance across multiple languages. As per Leo’s official account on X (formerly Twitter), Leo at #3 in the movie has minted ₹403.5 crore in its opening weekend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the first day of its release, the movie earned ₹64.8 crore, split among four different languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. The Tamil version earned the most, amassing ₹48.96 crore while the Telugu version minted ₹12.9 crore. Earnings from the film's Hindi and Kannada versions were comparatively modest, with collections standing at ₹2.8 crore and ₹14 lakh, respectively.

The film's financial traction slowed on the following day, accumulating ₹35.25 crore—a 45.6% decline from the inaugural day. The Tamil language version continued to dominate, securing ₹29.04 crore, whereas the Telugu version managed ₹4.5 crore. The Hindi and Kannada versions saw even lesser earnings, securing ₹1.6 crore and ₹11 lakh, respectively.

Despite the decline, "Leo" saw a resurgence over the weekend. On its third day, Saturday, the film's earnings climbed to ₹39.8 crore, showing a 12.91% growth from the previous day. The Tamil version continued to dominate, bringing in ₹32.9 crore while the other languages made steady contributions. By Sunday, the fourth day, the film had another bump in earnings, pulling in ₹42.1 crore, marking a 5.78% increase from Saturday.

As for the fifth day, Monday, the film is expected to have netted around ₹25 crore although these are early estimates. It's worth noting that the film has been particularly well-received in the Tamil market, consistently performing better in this language.

Leo movie review The film has received mixed reviews, with some lauding it as a blockbuster while others find it lacklustre.

“Despite the reasons for Leo’s transformation, the film is not a meditation on the consequences of choosing violence or abandoning it. In fact, it celebrates being badass—the film is called Leo, after all. We see a spark of pure evil when Parthiban finally admits his origins," wrote the Hindustan Times.

“Vijay delivers career-best performance in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s almost misfire," wrote the Indian Express.

"While the first half is packed with many theatrical moments, the second half turns more predictable. The final act ends up being a tad bit dramatic as well," wrote the India Today.

Disclosure: Domestic numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

