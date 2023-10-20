Leo box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay's movie witnesses drop on Day 2, may pick pace during weekend
Seven Screen Studio claims the the film amassed a global collection of ₹148.5 crore on its opening day (Thursday), out of which it earned approximately ₹64.80 crore in India only.
Tamil super-starrer Vijay Joseph's much-awaited action-thriller 'Leo' received a thunderous response from the audience, and is going houseful in almost all theatres.
Vijay's movie is expected to sustain its top position in the southern market, however, it has few takers in the Hindi-speaking market. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the movie may only earn ₹2.75 crore in the Hindi market.
It is to be known that Rajinikanth’s 2.0 remains the highest-earning Tamil film in the Hindi-speaking belt and had earned ₹20.25 crore.
The action thriller has been released in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
The movie is said to be a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic franchise called ‘Lokesh Cinematic Universe’. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, Leo features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, in pivotal roles.
