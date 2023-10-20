Tamil super-starrer Vijay Joseph's much-awaited action-thriller 'Leo' received a thunderous response from the audience, and is going houseful in almost all theatres. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Seven Screen Studio claims the the film amassed a global collection of ₹148.5 crore on its opening day (Thursday), out of which it earned approximately ₹64.80 crore in India only.

Despite the aura of Thalapathy Vijay, the film reportedly witnessed a significant fall in its collection and collected ₹36 crore in India on Friday, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. However, the Tamil occupancy of the film is at 66.85 percent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Film trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan cite negative word of mouth, the film’s shows have been reduced outside Tamil Nadu. He wrote on X, “#Leo screens REDUCED from tomorrow outside Tamil Nadu. Shocking fact is, due to poor WoM, many leo screens are getting allotted to other movies on Day 2 itself all over the world."

Vijay's movie is expected to sustain its top position in the southern market, however, it has few takers in the Hindi-speaking market. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the movie may only earn ₹2.75 crore in the Hindi market.

It is to be known that Rajinikanth’s 2.0 remains the highest-earning Tamil film in the Hindi-speaking belt and had earned ₹20.25 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The action thriller has been released in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The movie is said to be a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic franchise called ‘Lokesh Cinematic Universe’. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, Leo features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, in pivotal roles.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!