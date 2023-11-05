Leo Box Office Collection Day 17: Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo had grossed ₹200 crore in Tamil Nadu, becoming Vijay's first film to achieve this feat, reported Times of India on 5 November. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Before this, only 'Ponniyin Sevan 1' and 'Jailer' crossed ₹200 crore as Tamil movies in Tamil Nadu.

Leo, though facing a downward trend at the Box Office since Monday, gained momentum over the weekend and the film gained good numbers on its third Saturday. On Day 16, 'Leo' saw a decline by earning ₹2.15 crore.

In many of the centers, the box office collection slowed, but in Thalapathy Vijay's home state, the film is still attracting audiences.

As per estimation, the worldwide collection of Thalapathy Vijay's movie has crossed the ₹600 mark. Earlier on 4 November, Leo became the highest-grossing Tamil movie in Kerala, earning over ₹58 crore, taking over Rajinikanth's Jailer.

About the movie: The action-packed thriller – starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Sandy, and Gautham Menon – is produced by Seven Screen Studio, whose music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and editor Philomin Raj are part of the crew too.

Apart from this, this movie also has Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and several others in supporting roles.

It is the second collaboration of Lokesh Kanagaraj and actor Vijay Joseph – popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay. In 2022, they collaborated and also included another Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi, who was a blockbuster too. The soundtrack album of that movie too was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Leo was released on October 19 and is available in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

