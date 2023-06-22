comScore
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Leo first look out on Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday: ‘Better than Hollywood’, say netizens
Vijay's much-anticipated film, Leo, has caused a stir as the first look of the actor was unveiled on his birthday, June 22. The captivating glimpse showcases ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay wielding a bloodied sledgehammer, adding an air of intrigue and anticipation to the forthcoming release.

Even before hitting the screens, Leo has already achieved remarkable milestones. The non-theatrical rights, digital rights, and overseas rights of the film have been sold at record-breaking prices, setting the stage for high expectations.

Notably, the producers of Leo have reportedly quoted an astounding price of 25 crore for the Telugu states, surpassing Vijay's previous career-best of 15 crore and director Lokesh Kanagaraj's highest quoted price of 20 crore in the same region. This ambitious figure reflects the immense popularity and demand the movie has generated, as Lokesh Kanagaraj has successfully built his own brand in the Telugu states.

It is worth mentioning that the dynamic duo of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay previously collaborated on the blockbuster film Master, which garnered immense success in both Tamil and Telugu languages.

While Master enjoyed the added advantage of a Sankranthi release, Leo is slated for release during the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Fans and industry insiders eagerly await the outcome, hoping that "Leo" will surpass expectations, excel at the box office, and become yet another phenomenal blockbuster.

As Vijay's fans eagerly anticipate the release of Leo, the first look has already sparked widespread excitement. When one of them reacted to the first look: “is it a Kollywood film or Hollywood", another replied, “Looks Better than Hollywood."

“Phew...as a Thalapathy fan, I am not so impressed...so much of blood show...disappointing," wrote one user who did not seem much impressed with the first look.

Many of the fans took this opportunity to wish the actor on his birthday. “Happy Birthday my favorite Actor Dear! Happy Birthday to the most special man of my life. You are always so special to me, and I m wishing you a very happy birthday, my dear love," wrote one fan.

Updated: 22 Jun 2023, 08:51 AM IST
