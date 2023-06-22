Leo first look out on Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday: ‘Better than Hollywood’, say netizens2 min read 22 Jun 2023, 08:51 AM IST
The first look of Vijay's upcoming film ‘Leo’ was unveiled on his birthday, garnering high expectations. Non-theatrical, digital and overseas rights sold at record-breaking prices.
Vijay's much-anticipated film, Leo, has caused a stir as the first look of the actor was unveiled on his birthday, June 22. The captivating glimpse showcases ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay wielding a bloodied sledgehammer, adding an air of intrigue and anticipation to the forthcoming release.
