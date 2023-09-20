Tamil film industry's super hero Vijay Antony lost his daughter Meera on Tuesday. The sudden demise of his teenage daughter has shocked the whole Tamil film industry and his fans.

To express condolences to the untimely death of Meera, filmmakers of Vijay's Leo announced to postpone the poster reveal of the movie ‘Leo’. The announcement was made by the movie's production house, Seven Screen Studio.

“Deepest condolences to @vijayantony sir for the unbearable loss. Our prayers are with you & your family! We respect & believe it's appropriate to postpone today's #Leo poster reveal to tomorrow," posted Seven Screen Studio on X, formerly known as Twitter.