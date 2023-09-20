'Leo' makers postpones poster launch after Tamil actor and singer Vijay Antony's daughter died by suicide1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 03:36 PM IST
'Leo' makers announced to postpone poster reveal to mourn the tragic death of Vijay Antony's daughter
Tamil film industry's super hero Vijay Antony lost his daughter Meera on Tuesday. The sudden demise of his teenage daughter has shocked the whole Tamil film industry and his fans.
“Deepest condolences to @vijayantony sir for the unbearable loss. Our prayers are with you & your family! We respect & believe it's appropriate to postpone today's #Leo poster reveal to tomorrow," posted Seven Screen Studio on X, formerly known as Twitter.