Thalapathy Vijay's most awaited film Leo-Bloody Sweet hit the theatres on 19 October. The excitement among fans was evident as fans were seen dancing, bursting crackers and taking out motorbike rallies with Vijay's posters. However, the film has got mixed reviews from fans, with some calling it blockbuster while some call it disappointing. #Leodisaster also started trending on X (formerly Twitter) with the audience slamming the film. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite these mixes reviews, the film has minted a worldwide collection of ₹132 crores, the film's official handle on X stated. It also added that the film has become an all time highest Day-1 Grosser in Tamil Nadu at ₹43 crore.

Entertainment Industry tracker expert Ramesh Bala in a tweet said that the film has done well in the UAE. In a tweet on X, he wrote, “In UAE #LEO takes All-time No.1 Opening for a #Kollywood Movie." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, a report by Sacnilk.com stated that film is estimated to earn ₹140 crore gross worldwide. Speaking of its collection in India, early estimate shows that the film has minted ₹63 crore net and ₹74 crore gross in India. In terms of language distribution, the report states that Vijay Sethupati's film minted ₹30 crore in Tamil Nadu, ₹11 crore in Kerala, ₹14 crores in Karnataka.

Speaking of Day 2 collections, the report also states for Day 2 the film has sold about 10 lakh tickets in advance booking bringing its earnings to ₹19 crore gross on Day 2.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Leo' also features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja. The film marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, superstar Rajinikanth also talked about 'Thalapathi' Vijay and Sanjay Dutt's film 'Leo' and said, "I pray to God, that movie should become a huge hit."

In order to make the release a grand affair, Seven Screen Studios Production had filed a petition before the Madras High Court requesting to allow the film to be screened as early as 4 am across cinema halls in Tamil Nadu on the day of its release. However, the court refrained from passing orders.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

