Leo vs Jawan Box Office collections: Thalapathy Vijay or Shah Rukh Khan - who's winning the race?
 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Both Thalapathy Vijay's Leo and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan have impressive Box Office collections in their first six days.

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan — have commanded attention for their impressive Box Office collections.

The first six days of a film's release often serve as a crucial indicator of its likely overall success. In this context, two films — Thalapathy Vijay's Leo and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan — have commanded attention for their impressive Box Office collections. Here is a comparative study focusing on their six-day net collections in India.

Opening day

Leo started off strong, raking in 64.8 crore on its first day, a Thursday. Jawan outperformed it, with a stellar 75 crore, also on a Thursday.

Weekend Box Office

Over the first weekend (Day 2 to Day 4), Leo garnered 116.6 crore, with a significant dip on Friday but a gradual rise on Saturday and Sunday. Jawan experienced a somewhat similar pattern but ended up collecting a whopping 211.16 crore during the same period.

First Monday Box Office

Both films saw a decline in revenue on the first Monday, which is common after the weekend spike. Leo made 35.19 crore while Jawan secured 32.92 crore, relatively closer figures compared to other days.

First Tuesday Box Office

On Tuesday, Leo is expected to make around 28 crore. Jawan ended the day at 26 crore, showing a slight downturn, consistent with 'Leo'.

Total Six-Day Box Office collection

Leo managed to accumulate 244.59 crore in its first six days. On the other hand, 'Jawan stood at a total of 345.11 crore for the same time period.

Leo vs Jawan: Key takeaways

Jawan had a stronger start and maintained momentum, particularly over the weekend. Both films experienced a dip on Monday, but Leo managed to stay a little ahead. Jawan clearly dominated the total six-day collection, crossing the 300-crore mark while Leo fell short of 250 crore.

Disclosure: Box Office numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 24 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST
