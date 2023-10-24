Leo vs Jawan Box Office collections: Thalapathy Vijay or Shah Rukh Khan - who’s winning the race?
Both Thalapathy Vijay's Leo and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan have impressive Box Office collections in their first six days.
The first six days of a film's release often serve as a crucial indicator of its likely overall success. In this context, two films — Thalapathy Vijay's Leo and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan — have commanded attention for their impressive Box Office collections. Here is a comparative study focusing on their six-day net collections in India.