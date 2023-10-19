Leo releases today; Fans hail Thalapathy Vijay, calls film 'blockbuster'

As per some media reports Thalapathy Vijay's LEO is expected to collect at least ₹30 crore on Day 1 at the box office.

Yesterday, the opening scene of Leo- Bloody Sweet got leaked online.

Several users posted a video of the leaked scene in which Thalapathy Vijay, dressed in white was trying to control a ferocious hyena.

Meanwhile, 'Leo' marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'.Trisha Krishnan also stars in the film. She has previously worked with Vijay in Tamil hits -- 'Ghilli', 'Kuruvi', 'Thirupaachi', and 'Aathi'. Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan are also a part of the film.

Makers of the upcoming film 'Leo' on the occasion of actor Sanjay Dutt's birthday (July 29), unveiled the first look of the 'Munna Bhai MBBS' actor.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagraj the film is headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and marks Sanjay's Tamil debut. He was previously seen in the Kannada film 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

Recently, superstar Rajinikanth also talked about Thalapathi Vijay and Sanjay Dutt's film 'Leo' and said, "I pray to God, that movie should become a huge hit."

