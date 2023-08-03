comScore
'Life is so short and fast': Shah Rukh Khan's response to Anand Mahindra's 'at 57...' tweet. Read here
Actor Shah Rukh Khan responded with his usual wit and charm to a compliment from Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group. 

Anand Mahindra had praised Shah Rukh's energy in the song "Zinda Banda" from the upcoming film "Jawan" and remarked that at 57, the actor's "ageing process defies gravitational forces."

Shah Rukh retweeted the compliment and shared his thoughts, saying that life is short and fast, and he tries to keep up with it by entertaining as much as he can. He emphasised that he aims to bring joy to people through laughter, tears, dancing, and even flying, hoping to make some people dream and swim with the stars for a few moments of happiness.

His response was well-received by his fans, who expressed their admiration and love for the actor. "Zinda Banda Powering Youth. One fan called him "Greatest of all times." Perfect example of Ageing like Fine Wine," another fan wrote.

"Zinda Banda" is the first track from Shah Rukh's upcoming film "Jawan," which showcases his dancing prowess and energy after a long time in Indian cinema

Jawaan marks Atlee's Bollywood debut as a director, following his success in the Tamil cinema with blockbusters like Theri, Mersal, and Bigil alongside Thalapathy Vijay. Nayanthara, known for her successful ventures in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, will also make her Bollywood debut with this action-packed film. The film also stars renowned actress Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Vijay Sethupathi in important roles.

Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawaan will release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages on September 7. The film features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, lyrics by Kumaar and guest lyricist Irshad Kamil, dialogues by Sumit Arora, and screenplay by Atlee and S. Ramanagirivasan. Following this, Shah Rukh Khan will star in the film "Dunki," directed by Rajkumar Hirani, alongside Taapsee Pannu. 

03 Aug 2023, 10:25 AM IST
