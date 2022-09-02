‘Liger’ looks to end first week at ₹18 crore1 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 10:49 AM IST
The Hindi version of action drama Liger is looking to end its first week with box office collections of ₹18 crore, after having made Rs. 15 crore at last count, according to trade website Box Office India. Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film has been co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and stars Vijay Deverakonda alongside Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishna, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Trade experts estimate the film may not even recover 30% of its investment.