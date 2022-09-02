‘Liger’ looks to end first week at 18 crore

Given the existing popularity of the dubbed versions of Telugu films like Pushpa and RRR in the Hindi-speaking belt, theatres were hoping Liger would build on the wave. Deverakonda is known in north India thanks to his controversial romantic drama Arjun Reddy, that is available in both Hindi and Telugu on OTT and the film had released in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam apart from Telugu. Deverakonda had been touring the country to carry out a massive promotional campaign including in small north Indian towns over the past few weeks and while his draw in the southern belts was proven, trade experts were hoping the action film with much appeal for the youth could manage some earnings even in the northern belt.