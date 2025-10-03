Lights, camera, celebration: A look at cinema’s journey during the festive season
The ongoing festive season is traditionally the busiest period for Indian cinema. Mint explores how the festival period has panned out for the Indian movie industry since the turn of the millennium and what's in store in 2025
India’s months-long festive calendar—from Dussehra and Diwali to Christmas—has long been the sweet spot for film releases. Traditionally, some of the biggest blockbusters—from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995 to Pushpa 2 in 2024 have released during this period.