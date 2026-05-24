Lights, camera, inflation: film budgets set to rise up to 25% amid West Asia war

Film producers and content makers across long- and short-format programming are bracing for a 20% to 25% budget increase as the geopolitical crisis arising from the West Asia war persists. With fuel and travel costs rising, everyday shooting expenses are expected to increase, posing a threat to projects, especially small and mid-budget titles.
This pressure follows a decline in box-office revenue from the usually profitable Middle East market. While top stars have not yet faced budget cuts, producers are already re-evaluating all other production and logistical expenses to manage costs.
In a recent open letter, actor Kamal Haasan called for practical and sustainable operating practices for efficient filmmaking, such as better shooting discipline, tighter schedules, reduced luxury and entourage expenses, limiting avoidable foreign travel where suitable local alternatives exist, conserving energy across sets and studios, and encouraging sustainable set construction and reuse of materials.