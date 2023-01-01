I just finished streaming the latest season of “The White Lotus." And “House of the Dragon," “The Peripheral," “The Crown," “Andor," “The Rings of Power" and too many more. What a change from May 1961, when Newton Minow, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, called television a “vast wasteland." Or 1992, when Bruce Springsteen sang “57 Channels (and Nothin’ On)."