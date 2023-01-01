Home / Industry / Media /  Lincoln, Douglas and Netflix

I just finished streaming the latest season of “The White Lotus." And “House of the Dragon," “The Peripheral," “The Crown," “Andor," “The Rings of Power" and too many more. What a change from May 1961, when Newton Minow, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, called television a “vast wasteland." Or 1992, when Bruce Springsteen sang “57 Channels (and Nothin’ On)."

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout