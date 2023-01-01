Lincoln, Douglas and Netflix

In the old days of 22-minute sitcoms, almost every episode had three intertwining plots. The A plot was the main one, “The One With Monica and Chandler’s Wedding," while the B plot was often centered on another character, think “Kramer takes over Moviefone." The C plot is often incidental, like Jim and Pam playing pranks on Dwight in “The Office." This TV-writing formula was meant to please the lowest common denominator. These intertwining plots were why “Friends" had six main characters. You could pair up any two in any given plot. “Seinfeld" had four but often plugged in two other characters: Newman, Puddy or Jerry’s parents at Del Boca Vista. A-B-C! This defined the mostly mindless over-the-airwaves television. As the saying goes, television is 50 inches wide and barely an inch deep.

