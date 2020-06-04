NEW DELHI: Hollywood movie studio Lionsgate has acquired streaming rights of multiple movies from PVR Pictures for its video-on-demand service Lionsgate Play. The deal includes several titles that will premiere on the service and some that have already released in theatres.

The films will be released in batches, Lionsgate said in a statement. For instance, this June Lionsgate Play will release Bandidas, a Western action comedy film starring Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz and Jet Li’s Kiss Of The Dragon as part of its Friday Blockbusters series.

The service started the initiative during the lockdown to keep in line with the fact that people look forward to new releases on Fridays and has seen its streams go up by 80% since then.

The rollout will continue through 2020 bringing titles such as Brad Pitt-starrer Fury, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone’s The Tomb Aka Escape Plan and Vin Diesel and Karl Urban’s Riddick. Recognizing the growing demand for Hollywood films in local Indian languages the OTT player will be dubbing some of these films in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and more in the near future.

With the changing times and the country being under lockdown due to the global pandemic the demand for content has only gone up, Lionsgate said in a statement adding that this is the first of many such deals to be announced, as the company is constantly investing into exclusive premiere titles for its platform.

