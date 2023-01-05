Lionsgate and PVR Pictures partner for 2023 theatrical slate1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 11:47 AM IST
NEW DELHI: Hollywood studio Lionsgate has partnered with PVR Pictures for the rollout of its 2023 theatrical content in India. This partnership will bring to movie-goers a line-up of titles which include Plane, John Wick: Chapter 4 and others.