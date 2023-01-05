NEW DELHI: Hollywood studio Lionsgate has partnered with PVR Pictures for the rollout of its 2023 theatrical content in India. This partnership will bring to movie-goers a line-up of titles which include Plane, John Wick: Chapter 4 and others.

Plane starring Gerard Butler and Mike Colter will be the first feature to hit the screens under this partnership in January 2023. It will be followed by titles such as Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4, director Francis Lawrence’s The Hunger Games - The Ballad of Songbird & Snakes, Wite Bird: A Wonder Story featuring Gillian Anderson, and Helen Mirren, comedy-drama About My Father and action- thriller Bricklayer, among others.

“We are delighted to partner with PVR Pictures for all our theatrical releases in 2023. With movie aficionados returning to theatres, and the growing popularity of Hollywood films in India - we believe this collaboration will offer the best viewing experience of quality content to all," Rohit Jain, Lionsgate India managing director, emerging markets, Asia, said in a statement.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures said at a time when the industry has faced its biggest crisis, the company is excited to be partnering with Lionsgate.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate Play, the video streaming app owned by Lionsgate, was targeting 60 premieres across the English and Hindi languages by the end of 2022. This will include foreign films and web series like Moonfall, Gaslit, Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?, The Serpent Queen as well as Indian shows like Feels like Home and Jugaadistan. Taking baby steps to produce local Indian content, the company said it will focus on the Hindi language for now though all the local originals will be dubbed and subtitled in regional languages. Gaining traction even in smaller towns, Lionsgate Play is not exploring advertising on its platform for now.