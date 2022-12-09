Lionsgate announces theatrical slate for India1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 10:24 AM IST
The line-up includes titles like About My Father, White Bird: A Wonder Story and The Hunger Games – The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.
NEW DELHI: Hollywood studio Lionsgate has announced its 2023 theatrical slate for India including John Wick: Chapter 4 starring Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick and Bill Skarsgar; Helen Mirren-starrer Golda; Plane featuring Gerald Butler and Lilly Kr; Bricklayer starring Nina Dobrev and Aaron Eckhart; besides titles like About My Father, White Bird: A Wonder Story, and The Hunger Games – The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.