NEW DELHI: Hollywood studio Lionsgate has announced its 2023 theatrical slate for India including John Wick: Chapter 4 starring Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick and Bill Skarsgar; Helen Mirren-starrer Golda; Plane featuring Gerald Butler and Lilly Kr; Bricklayer starring Nina Dobrev and Aaron Eckhart; besides titles like About My Father, White Bird: A Wonder Story, and The Hunger Games – The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

“The theatre business is on an upswing with consumers stepping out to experience good content. It’s our constant endeavour to create edgy and contemporary content. With several big-ticket theatrical releases planned across dubbed languages, Lionsgate is looking at a jam-packed 2023 catering to the masses. We are committed to attracting movie lovers to the cinema hall with the best of content across genres that truly appeal to Indian audiences," Rohit Jain, managing director, emerging markets Asia, Lionsgate, said in a statement.

Wendy Reeds, executive vice-president, international sales, Lionsgate, said the company has created a pipeline of action-packed movies and Hollywood tentpoles for Indian audiences. “India is a crucial market for us, and with these releases planned, we are optimistic of increasing our fanbase in the country," Reeds said in a statement.

With discerning cinema audiences having moved online for entertainment during covid pandemic, smaller, niche films in several international languages are struggling to find takers in cinemas. These include small scale Hollywood films or movies from Korea and Iran that were originally popular in the big metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru and could make up to Rs. 1 crore from their release in theatres.

Theatre chains and distribution companies said while films such as Ticket to Paradise, Elvis, Don’t Worry Darling and Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris haven’t attracted viewers in the past few weeks, they will continue to bring these small, acclaimed foreign films to India, with interest expected to peak especially around the Oscar season early next year.