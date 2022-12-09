Lionsgate announces theatrical slate for India

“The theatre business is on an upswing with consumers stepping out to experience good content. It’s our constant endeavour to create edgy and contemporary content. With several big-ticket theatrical releases planned across dubbed languages, Lionsgate is looking at a jam-packed 2023 catering to the masses. We are committed to attracting movie lovers to the cinema hall with the best of content across genres that truly appeal to Indian audiences," Rohit Jain, managing director, emerging markets Asia, Lionsgate, said in a statement.