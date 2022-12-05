Lionsgate India announces slate of feature films1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 12:18 PM IST
Lionsgate Play has said it will focus on the Hindi language for now though all the local originals will be dubbed and subtitled in regional languages.
Lionsgate India Studios has announced Nausikhiye, a comedy directed by Santosh Singh starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Amol Parashar and Shreya Dhanwanthary. It will be produced by Ellipsis Entertainment, written by Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi. This comes close on the heels of the company’s first announcement of a feature film, Letters to Mr. Khanna, starring Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath.