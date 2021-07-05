Lionsgate Play announces line-up for July

NEW DELHI: Lionsgate Play , the video streaming app owned by Hollywood studio Lionsgate has added a bunch of new movie offerings to the service. The titles include Home Economics, an American television series created by Michael Colton and John Aboud starring Topher Grace and Caitlin McGee, Wrath of Man directed by Guy Ritchie, an action thriller, Love Island Season 7, a reality dating show and The Next Three Days starring Russell Crowe and Elizabeth Banks, among others.

Launched this December, the Lionsgate Play app came after it introduced the service bundled with distribution partners like Vodafone Idea Ltd and Reliance Jio, among others in August 2019. Priced at ₹99 a month and ₹699 a year, Lionsgate will curate Hollywood blockbusters but will also produce local originals in the country.

The Lionsgate movie library comprises Hollywood titles such as superhero flick Hellboy, action thriller Angel Has Fallen, action-comedy The Gentlemen, crime drama Hustlers, Oscar-winning romantic musical La La Land, among others, many of which are dubbed in six Indian languages-Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, and Bhojpuri.

The service is also working on a slate of Indian originals with actors and directors such as Anil Kapoor, Mukesh Bhatt, Kunal Kohli and production houses like EndemolShine India and Jar Pictures. The company will, however, continue its distribution partnerships with telecom services and other fibre-to-home networks to ensure reach.

“We’ve always looked at India as a key growth market and while many American companies have made mistakes in understanding the complexity and diversity of the country, we know this is the right time and place for Lionsgate," Jeffrey A. Hirsch, president and chief executive officer for Starz had told Mint at the time of launch. Starz is a subsidiary of Lionsgate that was acquired in 2016.

