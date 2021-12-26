NEW DELHI : Lionsgate Play, the video streaming app owned by Hollywood studio Lionsgate, has announced its fourth India original series, an untitled venture which will be directed by action designer Rohan Khambati and produced by Endemol Shine India and Hypaethral Media. The espionage thriller series will explore the action-adventure genre.

The video streaming service had earlier announced India originals such as Feels Like Home directed by Sahir Raza and starring Prit Kamani, Anshuman Malhotra, Vishnu Kaushal and Mihir Ahuja, a remake of the studio's US hit series Casual and college romance drama U Special.

Launched last December, the Lionsgate Play app came after the service had already introduced the service bundled with distribution partners like Vodafone Idea Ltd and Reliance Jio, among others in August 2019. Priced at ₹99 a month and ₹699 a year, Lionsgate will curate Hollywood blockbusters but will also produce local originals in the country.

The Lionsgate movie library comprises Hollywood titles such as superhero flick Hellboy, action thriller Angel Has Fallen, action comedy The Gentlemen, crime drama Hustlers, Oscar-winning romantic musical La La Land, among others, many of which are dubbed in six Indian languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, and Bhojpuri. The service is also working on a slate of Indian originals with actors and directors such as Anil Kapoor, Mukesh Bhatt, Kunal Kohli, and production houses such as Endemol Shine India and Jar Pictures. The company will, however, continue its distribution partnerships with telecom services and other fibre-to-home networks to ensure reach.

Abhishek Rege, chief executive officer, Endemol Shine India said the latest show is a high concept action espionage series with a gripping storyline. “With local audiences becoming privy to the best of action available globally, our ambition is to create a globally relevant, cutting-edge product with Indian roots," he added in a statement.

