Lionsgate Play announces new India original ‘Gamer Log’

NEW DELHI: Lionsgate Play, the video streaming app owned by Hollywood studio Lionsgate, has announced its next Indian original Gamer Log, a coming- of- age sitcom set against the backdrop of competitive e-sports. It will be produced by RDP Pulp Fiction Entertainment, that is headed by Abhinay Deo and Neeta Shah, and created by Karmanya Ahuja.
“It’s an exciting moment for Lionsgate Play as we add yet another feather in the growing list of originals. This announcement reiterates our mission to bring compelling stories and new content for viewers across the globe. E-sports is a booming industry in India; 350 million plus online gamers were recorded last year, and it’s an upward growth from here. Gamer Log will essentially showcase the lives of these very gamers," Rohit Jain, managing director South Asia and networks - emerging markets Asia at Lionsgate said in a statement.
Launched in December 2020, the Lionsgate Play app came after the service had already introduced the service bundled with distribution partners like Vodafone Idea Ltd and Reliance Jio, among others in August 2019. Priced at Rs99 a month and Rs699 a year, Lionsgate will curate Hollywood blockbusters but will also produce local originals in the country.
The Lionsgate movie library comprises Hollywood titles such as superhero flick Hellboy, action thriller Angel Has Fallen, action comedy The Gentlemen, crime drama Hustlers, Oscar-winning romantic musical La La Land, among others, many of which are dubbed in six Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, and Bhojpuri. The service is also working on a slate of Indian originals with actors and directors such as Anil Kapoor, Mukesh Bhatt, Kunal Kohli and production houses like EndemolShine India and Jar Pictures. The company will, however, continue its distribution partnerships with telecom services and other fibre-to-home networks to ensure reach.
