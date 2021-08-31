Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lionsgate Play announces new Indian original 'Feels Like Home'

Lionsgate Play announces new Indian original ‘Feels Like Home’

Priced at Rs99 a month and Rs699 a year, Lionsgate will curate Hollywood blockbusters but will also produce local originals in the country.
1 min read . 10:48 AM IST Lata Jha

  Launched this December, the Lionsgate Play app came after the service had already introduced the service bundled with distribution partners like Vodafone Idea Ltd and Reliance Jio, among others in August 2019

NEW DELHI: Lionsgate Play, the video streaming app owned by Hollywood studio Lionsgate, has announced its next Indian original Feels Like Home directed by Sahir Raza and starring Prit Kamani, Anshuman Malhotra, Vishnu Kaushal and Mihir Ahuja. Lionsgate’s previous local announcements include the remake of the studio's US hit series Casual and college romance drama U Special.

Feels Like Home, a working title, will chronicle the lives of four boys in their 20s, who move into their first house away from home together.

“At Lionsgate Play we are looking to create a mix of premium content from global to Indian. We want to tell more local stories and bring them to a global audience by continuing to expand our slate of Indian originals across languages and genres," Rohit Jain, managing director Lionsgate South Asia and networks, emerging markets Asia, said in a statement.

Launched this December, the Lionsgate Play app came after the service had already introduced the service bundled with distribution partners like Vodafone Idea Ltd and Reliance Jio, among others in August 2019. Priced at Rs99 a month and Rs699 a year, Lionsgate will curate Hollywood blockbusters but will also produce local originals in the country.

The Lionsgate movie library comprises Hollywood titles such as superhero flick Hellboy, action thriller Angel Has Fallen, action comedy The Gentlemen, crime drama Hustlers, Oscar-winning romantic musical La La Land, among others, many of which are dubbed in six Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, and Bhojpuri. The service is also working on a slate of Indian originals with actors and directors such as Anil Kapoor, Mukesh Bhatt, Kunal Kohli and production houses like EndemolShine India and Jar Pictures. The company will, however, continue its distribution partnerships with telecom services and other fibre-to-home networks to ensure reach.

