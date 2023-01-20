Lionsgate Play announces new show ‘Minus One: New Chapter’1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 10:13 AM IST
Lionsgate Play, the video streaming app owned by Hollywood studio Lionsgate, has announced that the second season of its show Minus One: New Chapter will stream from 14 February. It stars Ayush Mehra and Aisha Ahmed, has been produced by Writeous Studios and created by Sidhantha Mathur and Shubham Yogi.