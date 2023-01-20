Lionsgate Play, the video streaming app owned by Hollywood studio Lionsgate, has announced that the second season of its show Minus One: New Chapter will stream from 14 February. It stars Ayush Mehra and Aisha Ahmed, has been produced by Writeous Studios and created by Sidhantha Mathur and Shubham Yogi.

Lionsgate Play was targeting 60 premieres across the English and Hindi languages by the end of 2022. This included foreign films and web series like Moonfall, Gaslit, Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?, The Serpent Queen as well as Indian shows like Feels like Home and Jugaadistan. Taking baby steps to produce local Indian content, the company said it will focus on the Hindi language for now though all the local originals will be dubbed and subtitled in regional languages. Gaining traction even in smaller towns, Lionsgate Play is not exploring advertising on its platform for now.

“India is a very important market for us, and for any streaming platform, in terms of subscriber eyeballs. We continue to invest in it at a robust pace,“ Amit Dhanuka, executive vice-president, Lionsgate, had told Mint in an earlier interview. “Our global budget is $2 billion and while a major portion of that will go towards Hollywood, there is a big push for Indian and Spanish content too," Dhanuka had said declining to share country-specific investment numbers.

Lionsgate has also announced its foray into feature film production with an untitled venture starring Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. While the click and completion rate for a 90-120 minute movie is impressive, Dhanuka had said engaging web shows are binge watched by viewers and the company is looking to balance films with series.

“We are a pure SVoD (subscription video-on-demand) service and all our originals will remain behind paywall. An AVoD strategy may help fuel the funnel but ultimately subscriptions help in monetization,“ Dhanuka had said admitting that while the trend is playing out among several OTT players in India who want users to sample their content for free, Lionsgate Play will focus on its premium originals targeted at an urban audience.