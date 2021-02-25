Lionsgate Play launches first Indian original as OTT players eye larger market

“The launch of Lionsgate Play’s first slate of original series in India is the next logical step in the continued rapid growth of the platform," said Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs in a statement. “Our ability to kick off the Lionsgate Play original slate with the remake of a great intellectual property like Casual, with a renowned director and world-class stars, shows what we can achieve through the continued collaboration of our STARZ, Lionsgate Television and Lionsgate India businesses," he said. The series will be directed by Kunal Kohli, Bollywood film director known for films such as Hum Tum and Fanaa.