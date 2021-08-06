New Delhi: Hollywood studio Lionsgate, which launched its independent video streaming app Lionsgate Play in India last December, has introduced ‘BingePass,’ a limited period offer that provides access to the platform’s library for ₹9 for a month.

Available from 5 to 8 August, the offer is intended to encourage sampling of Lionsgate content. The service is originally priced at ₹99 a month and ₹699 a year.

“With BingePass, we are aiming to reach out to millions of new users across the country and offer them best of cinematic experience with Lionsgate Play’s curated library. This limited period special price will enable newer and young adult audiences to sample unmatched premium content like never before," Rohit Jain, managing director, South Asia at Lionsgate, said in a statement.

Late last month, Lionsgate Play said it was eyeing a bigger chunk of the country’s OTT (over-the-top) streaming market, as it plans to premiere around 50-60 offerings, a mix of movies and web shows over the next 12 months. While a lot of these will be English-language titles, the VoD service is also looking at bringing Indian originals and foreign language content to audiences in India. Apart from Hollywood movies produced by Lionsgate and its subsidiary Starz, the streaming platform will also premiere content curated from global conglomerates such as BBC, NBC, ITV and Endeavour.

Its slate of Indian originals includes those made in collaboration with filmmakers such as Kunal Kohli, Akarsh Khurana and production houses like EndemolShine India and Jar Pictures. The service recently premiered titles such as horror flick Spiral: From the Book of Saw, mystery thriller The Lodge and action thriller Till Death, among others, directly before a theatrical release. All international content available on the platform will be dubbed into Indian languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada and Bhojpuri.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!