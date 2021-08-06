Lionsgate Play launches limited subscription for 9 per month

Late last month, Lionsgate Play said it was eyeing a bigger chunk of the country’s OTT (over-the-top) streaming market, as it plans to premiere around 50-60 offerings, a mix of movies and web shows over the next 12 months. While a lot of these will be English-language titles, the VoD service is also looking at bringing Indian originals and foreign language content to audiences in India. Apart from Hollywood movies produced by Lionsgate and its subsidiary Starz, the streaming platform will also premiere content curated from global conglomerates such as BBC, NBC, ITV and Endeavour.

