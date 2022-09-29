Lionsgate Play targets 60 premieres in 2022

Video streaming platforms in India with paid subscribers are increasingly introducing advertising-led plans to generate revenue and attract more users through cheaper plans. US streaming platform Netflix has confirmed such a model is in the works. Amazon Prime Video too launched its free service miniTV last May within the Android app featuring a library of web series and comedy sketches. But Lionsgate will focus on subscriptions. “We are a pure SVoD (subscription video-on-demand) service and all our originals will remain behind paywall. An AVoD strategy may help fuel the funnel but ultimately subscriptions help in monetization," Dhanuka said admitting that while the trend is playing out among several OTT players in India who want users to sample their content for free, Lionsgate will focus on its premium originals targeted at an urban audience.