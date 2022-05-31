Lionsgate Play to stream new original ‘Feels Like Home’ on 10 June

Lionsgate Play to stream new original ‘Feels Like Home’ on 10 June1 min read . 10:17 AM IST
- Lionsgate’s previous local announcements include the remake of the studio’s US hit series ‘Casual’ and college romance drama ‘U Special’
Lionsgate Play, the video streaming app owned by Hollywood studio Lionsgate, has announced that its next Indian original Feels Like Home directed by Sahir Raza and starring Prit Kamani, Anshuman Malhotra, Vishnu Kaushal and Mihir Ahuja will stream on 10 June.
Lionsgate Play, the video streaming app owned by Hollywood studio Lionsgate, has announced that its next Indian original Feels Like Home directed by Sahir Raza and starring Prit Kamani, Anshuman Malhotra, Vishnu Kaushal and Mihir Ahuja will stream on 10 June.
Lionsgate’s previous local announcements include the remake of the studio’s US hit series Casual and college romance drama U Special.
Lionsgate’s previous local announcements include the remake of the studio’s US hit series Casual and college romance drama U Special.
In an earlier statement, Lionsgate had said that Feels Like Home will chronicle the lives of four boys in their 20s, who move into their first house away from home together.
Last December, the service had also announced an untitled venture which will be directed by action designer Rohan Khambati and produced by Endemol Shine India and Hypaethral Media. The espionage thriller series will explore the action-adventure genre.
Launched in December 2020, the Lionsgate Play app came after the service had already introduced the service bundled with distribution partners like Vodafone Idea Ltd and Reliance Jio, among others in August 2019. Priced at Rs. 99 a month and Rs. 699 a year, Lionsgate will curate Hollywood blockbusters but will also produce local originals in the country.
The Lionsgate movie library comprises Hollywood titles such as superhero flick Hellboy, action thriller Angel Has Fallen, action comedy The Gentlemen, crime drama Hustlers, Oscar-winning romantic musical La La Land, among others, many of which are dubbed in six Indian languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, and Bhojpuri. The service is also working on a slate of Indian originals with actors and directors such as Anil Kapoor, Mukesh Bhatt, Kunal Kohli, and production houses such as Endemol Shine India and Jar Pictures. The company will, however, continue its distribution partnerships with telecom services and other fibre-to-home networks to ensure reach.