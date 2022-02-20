NEW DELHI : Lionsgate Play, the video streaming app owned by Hollywood studio Lionsgate, will stream its second India original Jugaadistan on 4 March. Directed by Akarsh Khurana and Adhaar Khurana, the show stars Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Mathur, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rukshar Dhillon, Taaruk Raina, Gopal Datt and Ahsaas Channa, among others.

This November, Lionsgate had released its first India original, Hiccups and Hookups starring Lara Dutta.

"With Hiccups and Hookups, we explored modern family dynamics; this time we take a real tour of campus life. It’s not as hunky dory as our pop culture makes it seem with their nostalgic songs and romantic stories. We get real and explore the gritty side that has never been seen on screen before," Rohit Jain, managing director, South Asia and networks-emerging markets Asia, Lionsgate, said in a statement.

Launched in December 2020, the Lionsgate Play app came after the service had already introduced the service bundled with distribution partners like Vodafone Idea Ltd and Reliance Jio, among others in August 2019. Priced at ₹ 99 a month and ₹699 a year, Lionsgate curates Hollywood blockbusters besides producing local originals in the country.

The Lionsgate movie library comprises Hollywood titles such as superhero flick Hellboy, action thriller Angel Has Fallen, action comedy The Gentlemen, crime drama Hustlers, and Oscar-winning romantic musical La La Land, among others, many of which are dubbed in six Indian languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, and Bhojpuri. The service is also working on a slate of Indian originals with actors and directors such as Anil Kapoor, Mukesh Bhatt, Kunal Kohli and production houses like EndemolShine India and Jar Pictures. The company will, however, continue its distribution partnerships with telecom services and other fibre-to-home networks to ensure reach.

