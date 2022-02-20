Lionsgate Play to stream second India original ‘Jugaadistan’ on 4 March

The Lionsgate movie library comprises Hollywood titles such as superhero flick Hellboy, action thriller Angel Has Fallen, action comedy The Gentlemen, crime drama Hustlers, and Oscar-winning romantic musical La La Land, among others, many of which are dubbed in six Indian languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, and Bhojpuri. The service is also working on a slate of Indian originals with actors and directors such as Anil Kapoor, Mukesh Bhatt, Kunal Kohli and production houses like EndemolShine India and Jar Pictures. The company will, however, continue its distribution partnerships with telecom services and other fibre-to-home networks to ensure reach.