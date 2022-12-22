‘Little Things’ spin-off most played podcast on Audible in 2022

Celebrity narrated titles were a highlight for Audible listeners this year, with titles like Permanent Roommates: He Said, She Said, seasons one and two narrated by Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh, Sasural Wonder Phool narrated by Bollywood actors Varun Sharma and Sanya Malhotra topping the Most Played Romance Titles list
NEW DELHI: Little Things: When Dhruv met Kavya, an audio spin-off of a Netflix series, topped the list of “Most Played New Releases – Podcast" on Audible, the online audiobook service owned by Amazon.
Celebrity narrated titles were a highlight for Audible listeners this year, with titles like Permanent Roommates: He Said, She Said, seasons one and two narrated by Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh, Sasural Wonder Phool narrated by Bollywood actors Varun Sharma and Sanya Malhotra topping the Most Played Romance Titles list.
Baby Doll, an Audible original, starring Richa Chadha and Jaideep Ahlawat about a sex worker, who takes on an underworld don, Balwant, was the Most Played Thriller Podcast the service released this year.
Malang Ishq, featuring Smriti Kalra, Psycho Saiyaan starring Geetika Vidya, and Aakhri Sawaal: Interviews Before Execution, an Audible original series directed by Mantra, starring Kubbra Sait were on the top five Most Played Thriller Podcasts list too.
Self-help led the list in terms of most listened to international audiobooks with Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones, The Psychology of Money: Timeless Lessons on Wealth, Greed, and Happiness and How to Talk to Anyone: 92 Little Tricks for Big Success in Relationships leading the charts.
Mythology was the most popular genre in terms of Hindi audiobooks, with Shrimad Bhagwad Gita (Hindi Edition) Shiv Puran (Hindi Edition) and Mahabharat Katha all making it to the top five Most Listened to Hindi audiobooks list.
“It’s been a terrific year delivering incredibly exciting and fresh content to our listeners. The stellar response these podcasts and audiobooks have received from our listeners encourages us to know we’re on the right track and makes us more determined to keep entertaining, delighting and exciting our listeners in 2023," Karen Wiggins, head of content, Audible APAC, said in a statement.
Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.