Live events back on track as covid restrictions ease

While some states and cities continue to maintain the 50-75% occupancy mandate, the company is hopeful that pent-up demand will see gateways opening up soon resulting in the recovery curve rising back up for live entertainment. The live events mix for BookMyShow at the moment, is spread across comedy, music, plays, adventure and other genres with capacity for most events remaining under 500 with the average ticket price relatively higher, close to that of international artists in some cases, as capacities are lower and the demand is high with customers excited to return to live event venues on-ground, Makhija said. The ticketing platform has witnessed traction across venues in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Goa and Kolkata and has a strong pipeline in place for the second half of the year, with promoters, producers and organisers already having announced tours and performances for artists such as Jasleen Royal (music), Dhvani Bhanushali (music), Amit Tandon (comedy), Atul Khatri (comedy), and Gaurav Gupta (comedy) amongst others. The platform also has a line-up of Holi parties across Mumbai, Goa and Bengaluru to bring in the festivities which are seeing good response in terms of early bookings.