Live events back on track as covid restrictions ease

Live events back on track as covid restrictions ease4 min read . 01:51 PM IST
- Names like Kunal Kamra, Zakir Khan, Prateek Kuhad, When Chai Met Toast and veteran music composer Ilaiyaraja are scheduled to perform in the coming weeks
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New Delhi: With covid restrictions easing across states, on-ground events are back, opening up options for artistes, sponsors and event organisers. Comedy events are leading the race but music events including those by new, independent artistes are also gaining a niche but strong consumer base.
New Delhi: With covid restrictions easing across states, on-ground events are back, opening up options for artistes, sponsors and event organisers. Comedy events are leading the race but music events including those by new, independent artistes are also gaining a niche but strong consumer base.
Names like Kunal Kamra, Zakir Khan, Prateek Kuhad, When Chai Met Toast and veteran music composer Ilaiyaraja are scheduled to perform in the coming weeks. However, while some international talent is also looking at confirming performances, there isn’t complete clarity on large events and the situation continues to be dynamic beyond fixed venues like auditorium, bars and clubs.
Names like Kunal Kamra, Zakir Khan, Prateek Kuhad, When Chai Met Toast and veteran music composer Ilaiyaraja are scheduled to perform in the coming weeks. However, while some international talent is also looking at confirming performances, there isn’t complete clarity on large events and the situation continues to be dynamic beyond fixed venues like auditorium, bars and clubs.
“The most recent trend on the block has been that of small-scale and micro gigs across venues like night clubs, restaurants, lounge bars and malls that have tighter performance venues. This strategy of enabling multiple smaller capacity events at smaller venues with a high focus on safety protocols has been very effective," Anil Makhija, chief operating officer, live entertainment and venues at ticketing site BookMyShow said.
While some states and cities continue to maintain the 50-75% occupancy mandate, the company is hopeful that pent-up demand will see gateways opening up soon resulting in the recovery curve rising back up for live entertainment. The live events mix for BookMyShow at the moment, is spread across comedy, music, plays, adventure and other genres with capacity for most events remaining under 500 with the average ticket price relatively higher, close to that of international artists in some cases, as capacities are lower and the demand is high with customers excited to return to live event venues on-ground, Makhija said. The ticketing platform has witnessed traction across venues in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Goa and Kolkata and has a strong pipeline in place for the second half of the year, with promoters, producers and organisers already having announced tours and performances for artists such as Jasleen Royal (music), Dhvani Bhanushali (music), Amit Tandon (comedy), Atul Khatri (comedy), and Gaurav Gupta (comedy) amongst others. The platform also has a line-up of Holi parties across Mumbai, Goa and Bengaluru to bring in the festivities which are seeing good response in terms of early bookings.
Artistes are now ready to get back on the road and perform for their fans, said Varun Khare, business head, live entertainment (IPs and partnerships), Paytm Insider that has a bunch of music and comedy tours lined up over the next couple of months.
“Artistes like Prateek Kuhad, Lucky Ali, Raghu Dixit and comedians like Zakir Khan and Anubhav-Singh Bassi have performances lined up across the country. We’re also seeing international talent such as The PropheC and Dixon coming into the country with a couple of massive acts confirmed and to be announced shortly. Apart from music and comedy, we’re also excited to see the return of sports, with ticketing for international cricket matches going live and planning for IPL well underway," Khare said. BookMyShow’s Makhija also confirmed that on the artiste and brand front, the fear of travel restrictions is behind us and the company has received significant interest to host live events across the subcontinent. BookMyShow has a line-up for both domestic and global artistes, post October 2022.
Family entertainment centres reopened their doors post the first lockdown, and since have seen a steady increase in footfalls every month, said Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, marketing director at KidZania India, an indoor theme park. While family walk-ins have reached pre-covid levels with weekends, holidays, festive seasons like Diwali and Christmas and summer vacations seeing substantial peaks, the company is looking forward to school excursions restarting as schools slowly reopen.
Makhija said conversations with brand partners – both new and existing, reveal the start of budgets being marked out for sponsorship spends. Categories where brands are keenly looking at live entertainment as a relevant spending avenue for growth and partnership include edu-tech, e-wallets, banking and the larger fintech avenue, e-commerce including lifestyle and FMCG besides auto brands. Paytm Insider’s Khare said F&B (food and beverage) brands, handsets and electronics, apparel brands and social platforms have led the way with partnerships currently and with things opening up, other sectors are also expected to initiate engagement with their audiences via experiences. Zeenah Vilcassim, marketing director, Bacardi India said physical events will come back, but the hybrid model will be here to stay for the brand. NH7 Weekender, the company’s biggest property as far as experiential events go, will be held in Pune later this month, but at a much smaller scale.
To be sure, Roshan Abbas, president, EEMA (Event and Entertainment Management Association), an autonomous, non-profit body of registered companies, institutions, and professionals that operate within India’s events and experiential marketing industry, pointed out that big challenges continue to persist for the live events sector with no support from the government. “The industry provides employment to nearly 10 million people that have been severely affected. A lot of people have left the industry and moved on to other secure jobs to sustain themselves," Abbas said. “Though the industry is opening up slowly and steadily, with restrictions on the number of people attending (an event), trying to emerge profitable seems a distant dream especially if we are to depend on ticketing," Abbas added.
Suneera Tandon contributed to this story.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!