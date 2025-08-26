How live events are powering a job wave beyond metros
Lata Jha 4 min read 26 Aug 2025, 02:36 PM IST
Summary
As live entertainment reaches smaller cities in India, it creates millions of temporary jobs and enhances local economies. Events like Sunburn and Coldplay's concert highlight the potential for employment and skill development.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s live entertainment industry is no longer confined to the metros. From music festivals to stand-up comedy specials, large-format shows are steadily entering tier two and three cities, bringing along a wave of job opportunities.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story