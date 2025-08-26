India’s live entertainment industry is no longer confined to the metros. From music festivals to stand-up comedy specials, large-format shows are steadily entering tier two and three cities, bringing along a wave of job opportunities.

According to a report by NLB Services, a technology and digital talent solutions provider, the concert economy could create 12 million temporary jobs between 2020 and 2032, with over 100 large-format concerts expected annually across the country.

These events generate work across production, hospitality, technical staff, catering and other services, according to organisers and industry experts.

“Each time we bring an artist or tour to a new city, we unlock an entire localised value chain," said Shoven Shah, founder and CEO, TribeVibe Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, a BookMyShow enterprise that specialises in college festivals. "These mid-large-scale events create avenues for employment and skill development that would not otherwise exist at this scale."

According to BookMyShow, tier-two cities, including Kanpur, Shillong and Gandhinagar, reported an almost eight-fold increase in live events in 2024.

Typically, shows that engage with 1,500 -5,000 attendees see close to 90% of on-ground execution support coming from local vendors, including stage fabricators, lighting and sound technicians, caterers, transport providers or security, Shah added.

This model offers regional promoters a commercially viable path to participating in large-format shows without shouldering the full operational load.

It may be seasonal or temporary employment initially, but with the market maturing, more permanent employment and entrepreneurial opportunities will emerge, said Jatin Varma, founder and ex-CEO of Comic Con India, whose team is looking to expand into new markets, with Rajasthan, Assam and Kerala on the tentative list.

Behind the stage

To be sure, the entry of the live and experiential business into smaller towns includes everything from immediate, same-day event roles to long-term involvement in creative, technical, and operational aspects of a project.

Temporary venues for large-format shows, festivals, and concerts require workforces to fill roles such as ushers, ticketing staff, box office personnel, crowd marshals, security, cleaning, and waste management. For technical setups, skilled and trained professionals such as stagehands, riggers, lighting technicians, audio engineers, camera or vision crews, backline technicians, and pyrotechnics or FX assistants are essential.

Naman Pugalia, chief business officer—live events, BookMyShow, said the Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad generated an estimated economic impact of ₹641 crore, enabling large-scale employment across sectors. Over 15,000 personnel came together, including Coldplay’s crew, BookMyShow Live teams, government authorities, and volunteers from the city, highlighting the direct benefit to the local economy.

Flagship festivals like Sunburn, Lollapalooza India, and Bandland also add to this momentum, creating significant employment opportunities across production, hospitality, and allied sectors.

Each Sunburn event functions as a self-contained ecosystem, generating employment for close to 1,200 individuals in every host city across roles spanning security, medical services, production, hospitality, F&B, logistics and artist management, said Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn.

“In smaller towns, this becomes a platform for communities to engage with international production standards, acquire new skills and build pathways into long-term careers within the live entertainment and hospitality sectors," Singh said.

The impact doesn’t stop with direct employment. Live events bring an influx of visitors, boosting demand for local hotels, taxis, restaurants, and retail outlets.

A spokesperson for District by Zomato, the app for booking tickets for live events, said beyond direct employment, live events create a significant ripple effect by boosting the local economy. “The influx of attendees drives demand for local transport, accommodation and dining, thereby stimulating employment in hotels, taxis, restaurants, and retail."

However, the long-term success of this industry will depend on establishing more formal vocational programs to equip the local workforce with the skills needed to turn these gigs into viable career paths. “While a potential skills gap exists, the industry is addressing this through on-the-job training," the person added.

Roshan Abbas, founder of the performing arts collective Kommune, said while many small cities already have capable event companies, high-skill roles such as advanced lighting and sound production often require crews from metros. The enthusiasm is there, but they are not trained. "Hospitality goes beyond constantly going and getting food. It’s about anticipating what the artist or crew needs. Timing is important…" said Abbas.

India’s smaller towns already have a strong wedding economy, meaning the vendor ecosystem is in place. “But for ticketed live events to thrive — whether concerts, theatre, or permanent cultural shows tied to religious tourism — we need serious investment in infrastructure, safety, and skilling," said V.G. Jaishankar, managing director, Hyperlink Brand Solutions Pvt. Ltd, an experiential and culture marketing agency.