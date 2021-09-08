Live events industry limps back with small gigs

NEW DELHI : The live events industry, one of the hardest hit by the covid-19 pandemic, is trying to limp back to normalcy as some states ease restrictions. Small gigs in the comedy and music segment in Goa, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Kolkata are taking place with audience sizes ranging from 200-300. While regular ticket prices range from ₹500 to ₹1,000, some premium ones can go up to ₹2,500. With sponsorships limited at this point, local, home-grown brands are stepping in for selective on-ground events and digital events.